Bigg Boss OTT 3 Live Update: Sai Ketan Rao gets eliminated at fourth spot from Anil Kapoor-hosted show

The day has arrived! After weeks of arguments, revelations, fights, and connections, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is taking place today, August 2. The top 5 contestants competing for the trophy are Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Rapper Naezy. Kritika Malik, who made it to the top 5 contestants has recently been evicted from the show.

After Kritika Malik was evicted at the fifth spot, the makers set up an interesting activity to eliminate the fourth runner-up of the show. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao entered the house and announced a special activity post which Sai Ketan Rao got evicted from the show. Sai Ketan Rao had an exciting journey in the show and was known for being emotional and aggressive at times. Rao was a little disappointed but took the results in a positive stride as he walked out of the show at the fourth spot.

Kritika Malik, a social media influencer, gained popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. She is married to YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is also a contestant on the show. Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, has also participated in the reality show. Kritika received the least votes and was eliminated today.

Before the finale, the show experienced a double eviction, leading to the elimination of Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria. With just hours left until the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is announced, social media is buzzing with predictions and speculations about who will win this season and who will get evicted.

The show featured contestants from different platforms like YouTubers, actors, tarot card readers, social media influencers, and journalists. The lineup included well-known names such as Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Stay tuned as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is revealed later today!

