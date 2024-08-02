Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale PROMO: Ranvir Shorey holds Sana Makbul's hands, calls her badsurat and bewakoof; WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all ready to declare the winner of this season tonight, on August 2, 2024. However, the makers have released a fun promo where host Anil Kapoor was seen telling Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul to hold one hand and indulge in a love-hate romance. The actor called Sana a fool.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 video begins with host Anil Kapoor saying, "Ranvir aur Sana, pure season mei aap dono ne ek dusre ka galah pakadna chaha. Mei chahta hu ki aaj aap dono ek dusre ka haath pakde. (Ranvir and Sana, you both wanted to grab each other's necks throughout the entire season. Today, I want you both to hold each other's hands.)"

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul are then seen coming on the stage. He begins by saying, "Suno mujhe lagta hai tum duniya ki sabse badsurat ladki hoh aur sabse bewakoof bhi (Listen, I think you are the ugliest girl in the world and also the most foolish.)" Makbul adds, "Aapne meri etni respect ki. Shayad yeh izzat mei janmo tak nai bhhulungi (I will not forget the amount of respect you have given me.)"

Shorey further adds by saying, "Tum bahut hi humble ho (You are very humble)," to which Sana replies, "Aap hi trophy deserve karte hai (You only deserve the trophy)." In the end, Konkona Sen Sharma's ex-husband says, "Haath dukh raha hai (My hands are paining.)"

Talking more about the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale episode, the fight for the trophy will be between the top 5 contestants. They are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. The finale episode will air on Jio Cinema sharp at 9 pm on August 2.

Anil Kapoor, who has replaced Salman Khan this season, will crown the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. It was on June 21 when the controversial reality show had premiered. Contestants were locked in the house for more than a month.

The other contestants seen in the show were Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Neeraj Goyat, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik and Adnaan Shaikh who had entered as a wild card contestant.

