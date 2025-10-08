Bigg Boss 19 October 8 Episode Written Update: Farrhana Bhatt clashes with Tanya and Neelam as Malti Chahar faces kitchen chaos

The 46th episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought another round of drama, disagreements, and light-hearted moments. The episode revolved around kitchen duties, food preferences, and a new ration task that tested contestants’ teamwork and patience.

Farhana Bhatt argues with Tanya Mittal over food duties

The episode began with Farrhana Bhatt getting into a heated argument with Tanya Mittal regarding food preparation. Farrhana asked Tanya to cook for everyone, but Tanya refused to make non-vegetarian food. This led to a major argument in the kitchen. Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha took Tanya’s side, which further escalated the situation.

Neelam Giri jumped into the conversation and challenged Farrhana to cook for herself. However, the captain dismissed Farrhana's demand. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna was asked to apologise to Neelam, but he firmly refused.

Abhishek Bajaj stepped in to handle the situation. “I will cook food, but please bear with my cooking,” he said. Kunickaa Sadanand supported him and motivated him to take charge of the kitchen. Later, Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur offered to cook for two days, while Tanya and Neelam agreed to handle bedroom cleaning duties.

Ashnoor, Zeishan and Malti in the spotlight

During a light moment, Pranit More teased Ashnoor Kaur about how many best friends she had. She said “five,” but quickly changed it to “six” when Abhishek asked if he was included.

Elsewhere, Tanya Mittal expressed disappointment with Zeishan Quadri. She told Neelam Giri, “He didn’t even sit near me after the task. I feel he’s following Malti Chahar’s orders.” Kunickaa asked Farrhana to tell Amaal and Zeishan about the overflowing dustbin, but they refused to clean it, leading Farrhana to angrily do it herself. She later threw her mic and walked into the washroom, visibly upset.

Here’s what happened during the ration task

Bigg Boss later announced the ration task where Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar were given special roles. Tanya conducted a motivational session encouraging housemates to “do better in life and stay positive.” Malti, on the other hand, held a palm-reading session, sharing personality insights about each contestant.

The housemates completed both sessions, earning 80 percent of the weekly ration. Farrhana Bhatt announced, “Both sessions were successful,” as everyone celebrated.

Malti’s kitchen struggles and fun moments follow

As soon as the ration arrived, Abhishek Bajaj was seen eating jaggery directly from the box, which upset Nehal Chudasama and Kunickaa Sadanand. Later, Malti Chahar tried her hand at making rotis but admitted, “I did this many years ago.” Nehal and Kunickaa decided to guide her, leading to a few funny moments in the kitchen.

Later, Farrhana Bhatt turned 'Daayan' for fun and scared housemates, but forgot to wear her mic. Shehbaz Badesha locked her in the storeroom as everyone laughed.

The next morning began with What Is Your Mobile Number playing as the wake-up song. Malti went to wake up Amaal, who complained of a headache. Neelam and Tanya seemed displeased with her caring gesture. Meanwhile, Abhishek cooked breakfast for everyone, impressing the housemates, though Amaal jokingly called him and Ashnoor “fake” and “pretentious.”

