What is the age gap between Sara Khan and her second husband Krish Pathak?

Television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan left all her fans pleasantly surprised after she officially announced her wedding to boyfriend Krish Pathak. She dropped a couple of pictures from her intimate court wedding, where the two got hitched in the presence of their families. Since then, fans have been gushing over the newlyweds. But do you know what the age gap is between them? Keep reading!

Sara Khan is older than hubby Krish Pathak

Krish Pathak is an actor-producer and has also worked with Sara Khan in a music video. Reportedly, he is about 32 years old, and the actress is about 36 years old. Which means Khan is 4 years older than her husband.

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak's love story

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak reportedly met about a year ago through a dating app. In an interview, the actress revealed that she felt an instant connection and the moment she saw his picture, the actress felt a sense of belonging. After chatting for hours, the now married couple met the next day, and quite early on in the relationship, Khan was clear that she wasn’t interested in something casual and was ready to settle down.

Their relationship evolved over the year, shared values, emotional support, and mutual understanding played a big role. Sara had once referred to her romance as a ‘Gen Z story’ in an interview. Their bond is so strong that even being from different religious backgrounds did not pose a hurdle in their relationship. They embraced being from different religious backgrounds, choosing to have an interfaith union.

Wedding announcement

The couple made a joint post with some dreamy pictures from their intimate ceremony to announce their wedding. From signing the court papers to some mushy romantic pictures, these two stole everyone’s hearts. In one of the pictures, the actress sat on Krish’s lap and planted a kiss on his cheek while wearing the wedding garland around their necks.

Sharing these pictures, she captioned them as, “Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love..The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak , the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 October 8 Episode Written Update: Farrhana Bhatt clashes with Tanya and Neelam as Malti Chahar faces kitchen chaos