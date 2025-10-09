Bigg Boss 19, October 9 Episode Written Update: Malti locks horns with housemates, Tanya becomes new captain

The October 9 episode of Bigg Boss 19 opened with growing tension between wildcard contestant Malti and several housemates. Malti got into a heated argument with Tanya Mittal over the meaning of “struggle.” She told Tanya, “People believe you exaggerate a lot and should accept your privilege,” which didn’t sit well with the latter. Later, Malti was seen telling Zeishan and Amaal that Tanya’s “lies have been exposed outside the house.”

Captaincy task brings new twists in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task with a major twist. All ex-captains, Kunickaa, Baseer, Abhishek, Amaal, and Farrhana, were kept out of the race. However, their portraits were turned into puzzles for the contenders to win the captaincy.

The first round took place between Nehal and Neelam, with Farrhana as the sanchalak (moderator). Things turned tense when Nehal accused Farrhana of cheating. “You destroyed Neelam’s puzzle even when your feet were outside the shoe, which is against the rules,” Nehal complained. Despite the dispute, Nehal won the round but was disappointed when Baseer, her close friend, cheered for Neelam.

The next match saw Ashnoor and Gaurav competing, with Abhishek as the sanchalak. The housemates burst into laughter when Ashnoor jokingly threw away Abhishek’s portrait, to which he said, “At least she remembers my face.” However, Abhishek’s decision to declare Ashnoor the winner, even though Gaurav had collected more pieces, sparked controversy among the contestants.

In the third round, close friends Mridul and Shehbaz faced off, with Baseer as sanchalak. The friendly rivalry ended with Shehbaz winning the round and securing a spot in the final race for captaincy.

Here’s what happened between Malti and Tanya next

Later, a kitchen duty argument broke out. Nehal asked Malti to help with cooking, but Malti refused and told captain Farrhana to do it instead. Despite several housemates convincing her, she said she would “not do her duty until after the task.” Her refusal upset Farrhana, Baseer, and Nehal. Mridul also confronted Malti for allegedly abusing him and Farrhana. Even Gaurav, Pranit, Zeishan, and Kunickaa expressed disappointment in her behavior.

As the task continued, Tanya and Malti went head-to-head with Amaal as sanchalak. Tanya appeared focused, but when Malti brought up her family, Tanya got emotional and lost her rhythm for a while. Eventually, Tanya regained focus and won the round. She later broke down, saying she was worried about trolling and social media criticism.

The episode ended with housemates discussing Malti’s behavior, as Zeishan advised her “not to abuse or get physical.” Even Tanya and Neelam agreed that Malti’s words crossed a line.

