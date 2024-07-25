Bigg Boss OTT 3 Poll Result: Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria or Shivani Kumari; netizens think THIS contestant will get eliminated

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is at week 5 and is slowly inching towards the finale. The grand finale will take place very soon and it will be interesting to see whom Anil Kapoor crowns as a winner. Fans have already started speculating that the finale is set to happen on August 4, 2024. The latest episodes have been interesting as Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari's names have been listed for this week's eviction. Now Pinkvilla carried out a poll on X and asked netizens to reveal the contestant they think should be evicted.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Netizens reveal the name of the contestant to get evicted:

Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari's names were listed. Vishal received the highest votes of 52.6% and netizens think that he would be eliminated. Although Shivani Kumari did not rally close to him but received 36.8% votes. Talking of Lovekesh, he received 10.5% of votes, standing on the last radar of being evicted.

Take a look at the poll results here:

How did Vishal, Lovekesh, and Shivani reach the eviction list?

If you have been following the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey has been the new head of the house, after taking the tag from Armaan Malik. He decided against nominating Vishal, Lovekesh, and Shivani and that is how their names came in the eviction week.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

A while ago, during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode Deepak Chaurasia had to bid adieu to the show, after which Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh exited the Bigg Boss house. The makers had also posted a creative on their social media feed, revealing Vishal Pandey has been evicted but then immediately deleted the same.

Advertisement

Well, now curious fans have been wondering if Vishal Pandey has really been evicted. While some of them have termed it as a mistake, by the makers others have been speculating that there have been plans to remove Pandey. Even the result of the poll conducted by Pinkvilla hinted at Vishal being evicted from the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Nominated contestants Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari REVEAL each other's dirty secrets that will shock you