Bigg Boss OTT 3: Nominated contestants Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari REVEAL each other's dirty secrets that will shock you

It looks like the drama inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 shows no signs of ending. As the finale approaches, controversies within the show are heating up. In week 5, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari have been nominated, which has changed the dynamics of the game. The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house has become even more interesting as these contestants reveal each other's darkest secrets.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's nominated contestants Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari reveal secrets:

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 released a promo where Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari had to campaign in the house. During the task, the three contestants revealed each other's darkest secrets which will shock you.

It all begins with Vishal taking a jibe at Lovekesh and saying, "Jhagda karte time aise cheeze bol dete hai joh kaafi hurtful hoh jati hai (During the fight, he tells things that are very hurtful.)"

Take a look at nominated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 exposing each other:

Lovekesh does not keep quiet and also takes a dig at Vishal. He says, "Aaj tak maine kisi ko nai boli thi. Aapne bahar ek line boli thi Armaan ji ko qismat wale hai, esliye maine aapko judge kia (I had never told anyone before. You told Armaan that he is lucky, so I judged you for that.)" For the unversed, Vishal had told Lovekesh that Armaan is lucky to have Kritika Malik as his wife because she is beautiful.

Shivani Kumari also does not keep quiet and says, "Vishal bhaiya sabse zyada Armaan bhai ki burai karat hai (Vishal badmouths Armaan the most.)" The makers had also posted an interesting caption with the video that read, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein huyi teeno nominated contestants ki campaigning. Kya hoga iska anjaam? Jaanne ke liye, dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm."

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3 week 5 nominations:

It all began when Ranvir Shorey became head of the house by winning the task. Earlier, the tag was given to Armaan Malik. After winning the task, the actor had a choice to either save Malik or nominate three contestants. He chose to save Armaan and that is how Lovekesh, Shivani, and Vishal got nominated.

