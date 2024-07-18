Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Lovekesh Kataria says 'sorry' to Sai Ketan Rao after abusive fight; latter refuses to accept his apology

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to verbal abuse

Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed a huge, nasty fight between Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. What started as a normal conversation turned into an abusive fight, after which the Imlie actor lost his cool and almost hit the YouTuber. While Lovekesh claimed that it was the actor who abused him first, Sai wanted to hit him badly for making derogatory remarks about his mother. However, as per one of the promos, Kataria is seen apologizing to Sai.

But the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actor refuses to accept the same. Meanwhile, Armaan Malik asks Rao to just let go and forgive Lovekesh. Let us see what exactly happened!

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria says 'sorry' to Sai Ketan Rao

In the new promo, Lovekesh is seen sitting in the lawn area while Sai Ketan Rao and Armaan Malik are busy doing exercises in the gym area. The clip opens up with the Youtuber apologizing to the Imlie actor and saying, "Bhai, ho sake to mujhe maaf kar dena. Maine gusse gusse mein bola. Mera intention tere ko hurt karne ka nahi tha (If possible, please forgive me. I said all of that out of anger and did not intend to hurt you)."

To this, Sai Ketan reacts, "Rehne de abhi, maaf toh nahi kar sakta. Yaar tere se baat nahi karna hai, rehne de na. Bol diya na (Let it be now; I cannot forgive you. I don't want to talk to you; leave it. I told you already)." Meanwhile, Armaan Malik tells the actor to forgive Lovekesh.

Advertisement

Explaining the same, he said, "Arey, maafi kis tarah se maang raha hai, wo bhi toh dekhna hai. Theek se aa kar tameez se pucho na. Akad mein aaya toh main fir sunta nahi (Hey, we have to see how he is asking for forgiveness. Come and ask politely. If you get arrogant, then I will not listen to you)."

The promo is posted with the caption, "Lovekesh ne maangi maafi, jo Sai ko nahi lagi genuine. Kaise hogi inki fight resolve? Jaanne ke liye #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tomorrow night at 9pm (Lovekesh apologized, but Sai did not feel it to be genuine. How their fight will be resolved? To know, watch #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tomorrow night at 9 pm)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao's fight in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

In yesterday's (July 17) episode, Sai Ketan and Lovekesh had a huge heated argument. The Imlie actor even threw a chair out of anger and removed his shirt. He almost hit the YouTuber, but Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik prevented him from doing so.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: PIC: Sisters Shakti, Neeti and Mukti meet superstar Mohanlal on flight: 'All the MOHANS please stand up'