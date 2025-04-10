WATCH: Celebrity MasterChef Finale Promo OUT: Karan Kundrra makes special appearance to cheer for Tejasswi Prakash, taking couple goals to next level

Celebrity MasterChef has quickly won hearts and emerged as a fan-favorite reality show, thanks to its unique concept of celebs swapping scripts for spatulas. As the show enters its much-awaited finale week, excitement is at its peak. Now, the newly released promo shows Karan Kundrra cheering for his partner Tejasswi Prakash and taking the couple goals to a different level.

Taking to Instagram today (April 10), the Sony Entertainment Television has dropped the promo of the finale and it's just unmissable. Chef Sanjeey Kapoor is seen making a grand entry leaving the finalists excited. He revisited the proud moment when Tejasswi's dish was selected to be featured for a day on Chef Vikas Khanna’s anniversary menu at his Michelin-starred restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. In a heartwarming moment, he handed her his card, telling her to reach out anytime she feels stuck.

Karan Kundrra is seen turning the biggest cheerleader for Tejasswi and is seen clapping proving he is undoubtedly the ultimate green flag. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor also took a moment to appreciate the efforts and talent of the remaining finalists as well.

TV actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most adored couples in the Indian TV world. The duo met a few times before joining Bigg Boss 15 but the show brought them closer. Their bond started as casual conversations and slowly and gradually they fell in love. Their chemistry continues to melt hearts even today.

On Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi took a trip down memory lane and revealed the moment she fell in love with him. She shared, "It happened during a Diwali celebration on the show. We were dancing, then moved closer to exchange festive wishes. Something shifted in that moment. While everyone else was busy celebrating, we just stood there, locked in that feeling for what felt like forever."

Meanwhile, as the grand finale week kicks off, the top 5 contestants Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, and Rajiv Adatia are giving their best to win the show. Catch all the culinary action unfold on Celebrity MasterChef, airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

