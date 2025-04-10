Celebrity Masterchef: Enjoyed Tejasswi Prakash's viral dish featured on Chef Vikas Khanna's Michelin-star NYC restaurant menu? Here's the recipe

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is all set for the finale of Celebrity MasterChef. Her journey on the show has been incredible and has nothing short of inspiring, conquering challenges, winning hearts, and serving up magic on a plate. One unforgettable highlight was the viral dish that impressed Chef Vikas Khanna so much that he featured it for a day on the anniversary menu of his Michelin-star restaurant Bungalow in New York. Want to know what made the dish so special? Let’s take a look at the recipe right below!

Tejasswi Prakash gave the Italian bombolini a fun desi twist with her dish dosa bombolini. Instead of the usual sweet doughnut with cream, this version is spicy and savory. She used soft appe stuffed with veggies instead of doughnuts and used a nutty sesame chutney instead of cream. She served it with pumpkin gravy.

Step 1: Prepare the Dosa Batter

Start the recipe by soaking 2 cups of rice, ½ cup of split urad dal, and ½ teaspoon of methi seeds in water for a few hours. After that, grind the mixture with water and create a smooth batter. Keep it aside for a few hours or overnight to get fermented.

Step 2: Make the Til Chutney (Stuffing)

Dry roast ½ cup of sesame seeds, 3 to 4 garlic cloves, 2 dry red chillis, and 1 chopped small onion in a pan. Roast everything until the sesame seeds turn golden and the garlic and onion become fragrant. Then, transfer the mixture to a mixer and add salt, lemon juice, and a little water. Grind it into a thick paste.

Step 3: Prepare the Pumpkin Chutney (Gravy Base)

Now, take a separate pan and heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Saute 4 to 5 curry leaves, 2 to 3 red chillis, 3 to 4 garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon of chana dal, 1 chopped onion, and 1 chopped tomato. Add 1 cup of chopped pumpkin, ¼ teaspoon of turmeric, ½ teaspoon of coriander powder, and ¼ cup of grated coconut. Pour in ¼ cup of water and season with salt. Then, cook until it softens. Blend this into a gravy.

Step 4: Cook the Appe (Mini Dosas)

Then take a paniyaram or appe pan and cook the fermented dosa batter into small round balls on medium heat until they turn golden and crisp.

Step 5: Assemble the Dosa Bombolini

For assembling, carefully inject or stuff the thick til chutney into each appe using a piping tool or simply slice them in half and spread the chutney inside. Take a serving plate and pour a layer of the warm pumpkin chutney. Arrange the stuffed appe on top of the gravy.

Serve hot and fresh. Well, enjoy the recipe now, and thank us later!

