Celebrity MasterChef: Lovebirds Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal recall how they realized their love for each other; former reveals 'I wasn't fond of him'

Celebrity MasterChef's stage is set for a delightful twist as Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal step into the kitchen. The couple has joined the show on a special mission to choose the perfect catering service for their wedding. Ranveer Brar declares, "This is a very big opportunity to curate the menu." In an upcoming special episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Hina and Rocky will go down memory lane and share their love story with everyone.

During the challenge, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal opened up about their heartwarming love story. Hina shared, "I met him many years ago on the set of my first show, and he came in to replace someone else as a supervising producer. I wasn't fond of him without even meeting him, I was so judgmental."

She revealed how she realised her love for him and said, "But he's a charmer, and I was really impressed with his way of working. Our connection grew through work, and we became friends for a very long time."

With a smile, Rocky Jaiswal, added, "I think respect came before love. Hina is incredibly dedicated and talented, but I fell for her aptitude. We used to greet each other every day, and we were friends for a long time, but one day, when we hugged and greeted each other, it felt different." Hina further shared, "That's when we realized it wasn't friendship anymore."

Speaking about the challenge, just like at a wedding, there's bound to be a bit of fun rivalry between the Ladkiwale and Ladkewale as they compete to impress the couple with their culinary skills. Team Ladkiwale, consisting of Faisal Shaikh, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, and Gaurav Khanna, are ready to bring their A-game.

Team Ladkewale - Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, and Dipika Kakar- are all set to spice things up in the kitchen. It will be interesting to see whether Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal find the perfect catering service on Celebrity Chefs or not.

Celebrity MasterChef airs from Monday to Friday at 8 PM.