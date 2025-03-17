Celebrity MasterChef fame Tejasswi Prakash meets OG MasterChef Gary Mehigan; here's how latter makes their meeting special

Popular actor Tejasswi Prakash recently met MasterChef Australia’s OG judge, Gary Mehigan. Their reunion created a memorable moment between two passionate food lovers. To make the meeting even more special, Gary prepared an exquisite five-course meal for Tejasswi, giving her a firsthand experience of his culinary artistry. From delicate starters to indulgent desserts, each dish was a masterclass in technique, flavor, and presentation.

Tejasswi Prakash relished every bite, appreciating the thought and expertise behind each course. Their shared enthusiasm for flavors, techniques, and the art of cooking made for an unforgettable interaction. A self-confessed foodie, Tejasswi has been an ardent fan of MasterChef Australia for years, making this encounter particularly special for her.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's PICS with Gary Mehigan here-

Tejasswi Prakash was eager to hear about Gary’s best and most challenging moments in the kitchen, while he, in turn, was curious about her experience competing in the MasterChef kitchen. Their conversation naturally flowed towards Indian cuisine, a favorite of Gary’s, as they exchanged thoughts on flavors, ingredients, and standout dishes.

Tejasswi’s journey on Celebrity MasterChef was nothing short of impressive. Despite coming from an entertainment background, she embraced every challenge with enthusiasm, bringing a unique blend of tradition and innovation to her dishes. Her ability to balance authentic Indian flavors with contemporary presentation earned her praise from the judges.

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash's stint in Celebrity MasterChef, the actress recently spoke about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra. In the latest episode, while talking to Farah Khan and Hina Khan, Tejasswi expressed her wish to have a simple wedding instead of a grand one.

She mentioned that she and Karan would opt for a court marriage and then roam. In the same episode, Tejasswi spoke about meeting Karan on Bigg Boss 15 and revealed how they felt connected during a Diwali celebration.