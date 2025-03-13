‘What the hell is wrong with…’: 'Disappointed' Farah Khan questions contestants' dishes, Ranveer Brar walks out; WATCH
The latest promo of Celebrity MasterChef shows Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal appearing on the show as special guests.
Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered on January 27, 2025, has kept the viewers hooked. The celebrity contestants trade their glam persona for apron to show off their culinary skills. Recently, the Farah Khan-hosted show welcomed Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The couple has joined the show on a special mission to choose the perfect catering service for their wedding.
The celebrity contestants of the show welcome the couple with a baraat. As Hina Khan announces that she is here to fix the menu for her wedding, Chef Ranveer Brar declares, “Whenever you marry, I will make the Nadru Yakhni.” Hearing this, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress hugs him. Farah Khan quips in that she will get her special roast chicken.
Watch the promo below:
Before the challenge, the contestants share their love stories. Dipika Kakar recalls her wedding with Shoaib Ibrahim in his village, “Humare baratat unhi galiyon se nikli thi jaha se ammi aur papa ke baraat nikle the (Our wedding procession passed through the same streets where my mother and father's procession had once passed).”
Hina Khan asks Tejasswi Prakash how she met Karan Kundrra. Prakash blushes and then recalls her Bigg Boss 15 days. “Reality show main, Diwali ka sequence tha. Humne ek dusre ke paas gaye aur ayese (gestures hugging) happy diwali kiya…” Farah Khan interrupts, “Äur phir patake phoote (And then the firecrackers burst…)”
The Naagin actress nods and says, “Haan, kyunki sablog happy diwali keh rahe the aur hum dono bas ayese hi the for 5 minutes… and we were like happy diwali, bas aeyse… (Everyone was wishing happy diwali, and we remained like this… and then we said happy diwali…)”
However, after tasting the dishes, Farah Khan expresses her disappointment, “What the hell is wrong with all of you?” Judge Ranveer Brar also gets up from his seat and leaves. Farah Khan asks if something went in his mouth.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo is uploaded with the caption, “Ladki wale vs ladke wale- pressure dono pe hai bhaari par kiski hogi jeet? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”
