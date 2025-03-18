Shark Tank India 4 POLL RESULT: Aman Gupta to Namita Thapar—viewers think THIS investor cracks best deals
Which Shark from the ongoing season 4 of Shark Tank India do you think cracks the best deals? Check out what viewers think.
Shark Tank India 4 keeps business enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs hooked. With a panel of top investors from the country, the show brings fresh ideas, innovative pitches, and intense negotiations to the screen. Recently, we conducted a poll on a pressing question that remains among the viewers—who among the Sharks cracks the smartest, most profitable deals? It's time to check the results.
Surprisingly, it's a tie between the best friends— Sharks Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta. Both of them got 28.57% votes. The two Sharks share a great bond off the camera and viewers love their onscreen banter as well. Following them closely is Anupam Mittal with 21.43% votes. Next is the new Shark of the season; Kunal Bahl with 14.29% votes, then Ritesh Agarwal with 7.14% votes.
Check out the poll results below:
In this season of Shark Tank India, the investor lineup includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO, OYO), Anupam Mittal (Founder and Director, Shaadi.com), Kunal Bahl (Co-founder, Titan Capital, and Snapdeal), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics), Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder & Chairman at Inshorts), Varun Dua (CEO of ACKO) and Viraj Bahl (Founder & Managing Director of Veeba).
Throughout the season, we’ve seen some intense bidding wars, surprise offers, and even emotional moments where Sharks connect personally with founders. Some investments turn into instant hits, while others spark debates among viewers. In the latest episode, Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Chirag Nakrani clashed to secure a deal with the pitcher who is a founder of a company that creates bio-plastic. The pitcher ended up securing a four-shark deal of Rs 2 Crores for 10% equity.
Shark Tank India 4 streams on Sony LIV at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.
‘You are the Shark': Namita Thapar tells pitcher as Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Chirag Nakrani clash over deal on Shark Tank India 4