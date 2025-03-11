Celebrity MasterChef Promo: Chef Manu Chandra doesn’t mince words with contestants; Rajiv Adatia and others receive brutal criticism

Celebrity MasterChef is currently in week 7. This week, the judges will host the first cook-along challenge with Chef Manu Chandra. It will be interesting to see if the contestants manage to follow all the instructions and impress the judges. The latest promo gives a glimpse of what to expect.

The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with Chef Manu Chandra pointing out mistakes in Rajiv Adatia’s dish, “Aapka garnish kafi badha hain. Aapko jo chives ko karna tha, aapne isko kar diya au jo kisi cheez ko nahi karna tha, aapne chives ko kar diya.”

Watch the promo of Celebrity MasterChef below:

Chandra, a guest on the show, guides the celebrity contestants through their first cook-along challenge. As he continues his commentary on plating, everyone does their best to follow his instructions. Farah Khan announces that Archana Gautam is the first to finish plating. Ranveer Brar asks, “Archana, ayesa hi huya jayse Chef Manu ka?” She replies, “Same to same, sir.” To this the judge responds, “Main yaha khada hoke keh sakta hu same to same ho hi nahi sakta (I can tell you from here that you haven’t managed to do same to same).”

Next, the contestants present their dishes. Chef Manu Chandra gives blunt feedback as he says, “Itni gand maine kabhi nahi dekhi kisi station pe (I’ve never seen a dirtier kitchen station).” Farah Khan and Ranveer Brar also take bites from the dishes. For another dish, Chandra says the tomato is not cooked at all. Brar also adds, “Namak mirch ka hisab, uska koi excuse hi nahi hain (You shouldn’t give any excuse for the quantity of salt and pepper used).”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Har hafte competition ho raha hai thoda aur challenging. Kya Chef Manu ki dish replicate kar payenge humare Celebrity Cooks? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”