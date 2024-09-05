Charu Asopa and her daughter Ziana join Sushmita Sen's daughter Reene's birthday celebration; pose for adorable pictures

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee celebrated her 25th birthday on September 4, 2024. On this special occasion, Sushmita's former sister-in-law Charu Asopa joined Renee's birthday celebration with her two-year-old daughter Ziana. The TV actress dropped a few pictures from Renee's birthday celebration on her social media handle.

In the pictures, Charu Asopa posed with Renee, Sushmita's second daughter Alisah, and Ziana during the birthday celebration. While Charu looked beautiful in a green outfit, Ziana looked too adorable in a black dress. Renee and everyone in the frame were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Take a look at Charu Asopa's post here-

On Renee's 25th birthday, Sushmita Sen wished her elder daughter by sharing a heartfelt post for her on her Instagram handle. For the untold, Sushmita became a proud single mother at 24 when she adopted her first child, a baby girl, in 2000 and named her Renee. She then adopted her second daughter, Alisah. Renee made her acting debut in a short film in 2021.

Speaking about Charu Asopa's connection to Sushmita Sen, Charu was married to Sushmita's real brother, Rajeev Sen. Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019 and became parents to a daughter, Ziana. While the couple had a love marriage, soon there was trouble in paradise.

Charu dropped Sen from her name on Instagram and grabbed eyeballs. Charu and Rajeev then openly addressed problems they had against each other and leveled several allegations against each other. Due to their troubled married life, the former couple parted ways amicably.

Charu and Rajeev are on cordial terms and are often seen spending time with their daughter Ziana together. The ex-couple also goes on vacation with Rajeev's family and even shares glimpses of their happy time. Ziana lives with Charu.

Workwise, Charu Asopa has played an important part in several shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein, Karn Sangini, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana and more.

