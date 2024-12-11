Crime Patrol actress Sapna Singh shares heartbreaking post alleging foul play in her son’s death: ‘He was shot’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Actress Sapna Singh, known for her roles in TV shows like Crime Patrol and Mati Ki Banno, is mourning the tragic death of her 14-year-old son, Sagar Gangwar, under suspicious circumstances. The incident took place in Bareilly, where the young boy was staying with his maternal uncle.

Sagar’s body was found on Sunday morning near Adalakhia village in Bareilly. Initially unidentified, the body was later recognized after a missing person complaint was filed by his uncle, Om Prakash, on December 7. Following the identification, CCTV footage revealed two of Sagar’s friends, Anuj and Sunny, dragging his lifeless body to a field.

Police arrested Anuj and Sunny on Wednesday, charging them with murder. During questioning, the two admitted to consuming drugs and alcohol with Sagar, which allegedly caused an overdose, leading to his collapse. Panicked, they left his body in a nearby field, according to Inspector Sunil Kumar of Bhuta Police Station. The postmortem report could not confirm the exact cause of death but hinted at poisoning or a drug overdose. Viscera samples have been preserved for further testing, said Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam.

However, Sapna Singh, in a heartbreaking Instagram post, alleged that her son’s legs were broken, his throat slit, and that he was shot. She claimed that the culprits lured Sagar out of his home on the pretext of playing cricket. She described her family’s devastation and demanded justice.

The gruesome death sparked outrage in Sagar’s village, with residents blocking roads and demanding a second postmortem. Sapna, who had returned from Mumbai upon hearing the news, joined the protests. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress staged a demonstration for over 90 minutes on Tuesday, demanding swift action. The police assured her of justice, leading to the protest’s conclusion.

The tragedy has left Sapna’s family in shock. "We, Sagar's aunt, grandma, and everyone are grieving this unbearable loss," she wrote on social media, sharing pictures of her son’s body. A fresh murder case has been registered at Bhuta Police Station, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

