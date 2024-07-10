Debina Bonnerjee shares her inspiring weight loss journey; actress has lost 10 kilos with pilates, aerial yoga and more

Debina Bonnerjee, in an interview with Times Entertainment, has openly shared her diet plan and consistent workout regimen, showcasing her dedication to fitness. Her transformation provides valuable insights into effective exercise routines and nutritional choices that helped her achieve her goals.

During her pregnancy with Divisha, Debina managed to maintain her weight by continuing to work out.

How did Debina recover post her delivery?

Debina had a C-section delivery and post the delivery, her body faced a significant setback, as doctors advised against exercise for three months. This period was crucial for her recovery. Despite this, Debina emphasized the importance of staying active and not remaining sedentary.

Just three days post-delivery, she participated in an event, despite feeling bloated and carrying water weight. This experience motivated her to continue working, which, in turn, made her happy and optimistic about future opportunities.

Debina stresses on balanced and nutritious diet

Debina further mentioned that understanding what to eat and what to avoid is crucial for maintaining a healthy diet. It is essential to be mindful of our food choices and their impact on our well-being.

The Ramayan actress spoke about eliminating junk food, which is widely recognized for its negative health effects, and can significantly simplify our journey toward better health. Instead, one should focus on incorporating nutritious options into our diet.

“Fruits, for instance, are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health. Including a variety of fruits in our meals can provide essential nutrients and boost our immune system”, Debina further added.

Exercises that Debina Bonnejee followed; Aerial yoga, pilates, cardios and more

Debina shared with Times Entertainment that she began her fitness journey with simple free-hand exercises and basic movements like crawling on the floor to increase her mobility. After six months, feeling internally healed, she introduced cardio to regain her endurance.

For three months, she focused on sprinting, giving her best effort. Next, she started Pilates, which uses body weight to tone muscles without risking injuries. Over 3-4 months, Pilates significantly strengthened her core.

Inspired by fit celebrities, Debina then tried aerial yoga. Although it was challenging and required substantial core strength, it proved rewarding and further enhanced her fitness. As a new mom, incorporating these workouts required many adjustments, but it was worth it.

Debina was very consistent throughout

At home, Debina often struggled with consistency due to sleepless nights and a thousand thoughts running through her mind. After 3-4 months of regular workouts, she began losing motivation.

Seeking a new challenge, she decided to try something different, believing that the novelty would provide fresh energy and drive. For 3-4 months, she dedicated herself to aerial yoga with full attention and regularity.

Soon, she noticed significant changes in her body, as it crossed a barrier and she started losing weight rapidly. During her aerial yoga journey, her weight loss progress was notably swift.

From 75 kilos to 65 kilos

Debina started her weight loss journey at 75 kg and is currently around 65 kg, aiming for a goal of 55 kg. However, she's more focused on losing inches than weight. “After giving birth to Divisha, I initially bought size 44 jeans. Over time, I progressed to size 42, then to size 40, and now I fit into size 38, a perfect medium”, said Debina. She's thrilled with the reduction in inches and the overall progress she's made.

How challenging was this for Debina?

As a mother of two beautiful daughters, Debina discusses her journey to reclaim her pre-pregnancy body. She estimates that she is 50% to 75% back to her original shape, though not quite 100%, with about 25% left to achieve her goal.

However, she is already seeing significant results. Debina acknowledges that roadblocks will appear, but overcoming them and continuing the journey is a sign that she is on the right track.

