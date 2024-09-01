Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pregnancy glow on point as she shares adorable snap with papa-to-be Shanwaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is on cloud nine as she is expecting her first baby with Shanwaz Shaikh. A recent picture posted by the actress showed her posing picture-perfectly with her husband, and, her pregnancy glow is just on point.

Fans are totally in love with Devoleena Bhattacharjee's latest Instagram picture, in which the shade yellow was ruling Gopi Bahu's wardrobe. In the monsoon season, she looked like a sunflower in a yellow lehenga blouse. Clearly, she loves the hue head-to-toe as much as she loves Shanwaz Shaikh.

The 39-year-old actress could not stop staring at her husband dearest and the snap looked like, a candid shot was taken. Shanwaz smiled with his eyes closed while Devo kept looking a him. She posted the picture with a heart and warding off evil eye emoji and wrote, "#couplegoals, #soontobeparents #blessed #husbandandwife #devoleena #shaleena."

It was on August 22, that the Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa actress celebrated her birthday with her closest tribe. She posted an array of pictures from her special celebration. In one of the videos, posted by Devoleena, she could be seen cradling her baby bump. She looked ravishing in a green and red dress, as she was being recorded.

There were rumors doing roundabouts for many months that the actress was pregnant. After hiding it for the longest time, she shared the happy news with her fans, by posting snaps from a traditional ritual. In one of the pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 star was seen in a green saree and holding a message that read, "You can stop asking now."

Announcing her pregnancy to the world, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2 star had penned, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life. #panchamrit #mytribe #mypeople #soontobeparents #momtobe #dadtobe #blessed #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya #prayers".

Devo's fans can surely not wait to see her baby. She has been getting congratulatory messages ever since she posted the news on her Instagram.

