Dipika Kakar diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer: Jayati Bhatia, Gaurav Khanna, Shraddha Arya and others extend support

On May 27, Dipika Kakar shared her shocking health update with her fans. After Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that the actress has been diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her left liver, the actress yesterday disclosed that the tumor is cancerous. She shared this news through her social media account. As soon as Dipika disclosed that she has been diagnosed with stage two liver cancer, celebrities such as Jayati Bhatia, Gaurav Khanna, Shraddha Arya, Gauahar Khan and more have extended their support to her and have wished her a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account, Dipika Kakar shared a note giving fans an update about her health. The actress revealed that after taking the tests, the results indicated that her tumor was cancerous. After which, celebrities quickly flooded the comment section of this post and wished her a speedy recovery. They offered their support and extended their love to her.

Celebs such as Jayati Bhatia, Gaurav Khanna, Shraddha Arya, Gauahar Khan, Rajiv Adatia, Pankhuri Awasthy, Tannaz Irani, Chetna Pande, Juhi Parmar, Tina Datta, Sayantani Ghosh, Himanshi Khurana, Avika Gor, Divya Agarwal, Arti Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Karanvir Sharma, Kamya Panjabi, Nikki Sharma and more commented on Dipika's post.

Take a look at celebs messages for Dipika here-

After sharing this news with their fans on Instagram, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also shared a vlog revealing more details about her diagnosis. They disclosed that the tumor is cancerous and is only located in her liver and not in other parts of her body. The couple also revealed how they learned about the diagnosis and shared that Dipika had suffered severe pain in her stomach before learning about her tumor diagnosis. Shoaib revealed that Dipik had a stone in her gallbladder, which resulted in extreme pain. Following this, Dipika's sonography was done and after several tests, they learned about the tumor.

Advertisement

Giving an update on the surgery, Shoaib explained that the doctors are waiting for Dipika's health to get better. For the uninformed, the Sasural Simar Ka actor was hospitalized as she was diagnosed with 103.9 fever. On May 23, Shoaib informed that she was discharged and her fever was under control. However, Dipika is still recovering from this and after her full recovery, her tumor removal surgery will be scheduled.

Workwise, Dipika Kakar was last seen in the cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef.