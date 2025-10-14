EXCLUSIVE: Zeishan Quadri calls Tanya Mittal ‘selfish’ after eviction from Bigg Boss 19, says ‘tum kisi ke baap se maafi…’

Zeishan Quadri was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. As he walked through the ‘mukhya dwar’of BB House, he hugged everyone as a final goodbye except Tanya Mittal, who fondly called him ‘bhai’ in the show. And now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Zeishan Quadri called Tanya Mittal ‘selfish’ and questioned his fans whether she is doing everything fair in the house.

Zeishan Quadri said, “Kya Tanya (Tanya Mittal) sahi hai? Tanya ki audience se main poochna chahta hu. Last nomination jiski wajah se main samne baitha hua hu. Uss nomination ke baad mujhe taunt maar rahi hai ki aap jaake apni behan (Malti Chahar) ke saath hi baitho jisne mujhe swimming pool mein fek diya to aapko usse farak nahi pada. (Is Tanya right? I want to ask Tanya's audience. The last nomination because of which I am sitting in front of you. After that nomination, she taunted me that go and sit with your sister who threw me in the swimming pool and you did not care about her.)”

The Gangs of Wassepur writer asked whether she would've drowned in the swimming pool. He said, “Wo swimming pool kya 780 feet ka tha, usme shark the whale the? Tum doob jaati? Main tumhe bachane nahi aata? Kya tha problem swimming pool se? Sirf ye ki tum saree pahene thi. (Was that swimming pool 780 feet deep, there were sharks and whales in it? You would have drowned? I would not have come to save you? What was the problem with the swimming pool? Just that you were wearing a saree.)”

Zeishan Quadri calls Tanya Mittal a ‘selfish’ person

He further called Mittal a selfish person. “Aur hum nominated ho gaye, tumhari jigri dost Neelam nominate ho gayi. Tumhe koi parwa hi nahi hai. Aap selfish ho. Agar nahi ho to aake maafi kyun maangi? Kyon realize hua ki tumhe ki tum galat ho? Warna to tum kisi ke baap se maafi na maango. Tum bhi to Tanya Mittal ho,” added Zeishan Quadri.

(And we got nominated, your best friend Neelam got nominated. You don't care at all. You are selfish. If not, then why did you come and apologize? When did you realize that you were wrong? Otherwise, you would not apologize to anyone's father. After all, you are Tanya Mittal.)

Popular as Definite, the actor-writer concluded by appealing to the audience to watch everything carefully before pointing out someone. “Audience sab kuch dhyaan se dekho phir kisi pe ungli uthao,” concluded Quadri.

