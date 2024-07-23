Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gulati to enter and bring MAJOR TWIST to Bhavika Sharma-Hitesh Bharadwaj-led show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting the love of the audiences. The show is slowly and steadily marching towards an exciting twist wherein finally Savi and Rajat will get married.

Amid high voltage drama that will soon unfold in the story, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actor Ankit Gulati will soon enter the show and will play an exciting character. Read on to know more about the new character's entry in the show.

Ankit Gulati to play a grey character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actor Ankit Gulati who's known for his performances in TV shows like RadhaKrishn, Dharm Yoddha Garud and Aangan Apno Ka among others is all set to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Our highly placed sources have exclusively informed us that Gulati will play the character of Tara's husband in the show.

When contacted, Ankit confirmed the buzz and said, "Yes, I will be entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. I'll begin shooting probably in the first week of August. It is going to be a grey character."

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Major drama in Savi-Rajat's engagement in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As per the current track, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) asked Savi to marry him so that he could get Sai's custody. In the upcoming episodes, Savi will agree to marry Rajat and the duo will have an engagement ceremony.

As informed by Pinkvilla earlier, Ashika will be seen entering the celebration and unveiling the truth to Savi, leaving her stunned. Ashika will inform Savi that Rajat hid the truth of having a son from her. This will leave Savi flabbergasted.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features actors like Hitesh Bharadwaj, Bhavika Sharma, Pallavi Pradhan, and Kaveri Priyam among others.

