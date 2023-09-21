EXCLUSIVE: 'I watch Sumbul Touqeer's version of Imlie as reference point'; Adrija Roy of Imlie 3

Imlie recently took a generational leap and actors Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao joined the show as Imlie and Agastya, the new leads of the show. The story of the show revolves around a poor girl trying to make her dreams of becoming a singer come true. She meets a high-profile business tycoon and they get into a contract marriage for their personal gains. However, they find solace in each other and fall in love. In the recent track, Agastya's dark and tragic past was revealed. Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Adrija Roy and she spoke at length about her preps for the role, difficulty in acing the village dialect, praising the OG Imlie- Sumbul Touqeer, and much more.

Adrija praises the original Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer

The Durga Aur Chaaru actress quipped, "Well, a few aspects of season 3 is similar to that of the first season wherein Sumbul Touqeer played the role of Imlie. I really liked her performance in the show and I watch her perform as my reference point. It has been really helping me perform my scenes. Fans do point out the connection between Sumbul and me in terms of costumes and looks, I'm glad they notice small details. We've worked extremely hard on the show and I hope viewers will shower love and blessings on season 3 as well".

Adirja on finding it difficult to mouth the village dialect

Adirja Roy is a known name in the Bengali industry. The actress started her journey in the Hindi TV space just a while ago with her show Durga Aur Charu, wherein, she played a Bengali girl. However, Imlie 3 is difficult for her as it requires hardcore Hindi, spoken in the village dialect. Talking about the same, she said, "It has just been eight to nine months that I have started speaking fluent Hindi. Imlie's village dialect is difficult to perform but I'm always up for challenges and I'm sure I'll overcome this too".

Adrija on working with Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao plays the character of Agastya in the show. When asked about her working experience with the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actor, Adrija added, "Well, it has been great working with Sai. We met at the mock shoot and my first impression of him was that he is quite a gentleman and I'm so glad that he genuinely is a gentleman. He helps with my lines before the shot and we discuss our scenes to enhance our performances. He is a brilliant actor and an equally nice human being".

