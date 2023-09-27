EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena in talks for Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has left the fans curious. The new season of the show is all set to hit the TV screens on 15th October 2023. The makers and channel are still on a lookout for interesting contestants for the show. Names of probable contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumarr, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh among others are out which have left the ardent fans of the show quite excited. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that popular actor Vivian Dsena is in talks to participate in the show. Yes, you read that right!

Vivian Dsena in talks for Bigg Boss 17

A reliable source close to the actor has revealed that Vivian Dsena has been approached for Bigg Boss 17 and is in talks with the makers for the show. Vivian was also approached for the previous seasons of Bigg Boss but he chose to pass. However, this year, discussion about his participation in the show has reached an advanced stage and if things fall in place, he might sign the dotted lines. Having said that, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Have a look at a few glimpses of Vivian from his previous show

Vivian Dsena's journey in the industry

Vivian Dsena started off playing smaller roles in TV shows like Kasam Se among others and got his first lead role in Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani wherein he played the character of a vampire quite convincingly. The show garnered him a lot of love and fame. Post the show, he played film star RK in Madubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. He became a household name with the show. He was seen as the angry young lover boy in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki followed by a cameo in Udaariyaan.

Vivian Dsena's personal life

Vivian recently made headlines for his personal life recently. The actor was reported to be married and have a baby girl. Vivian was quick to respond to the buzz. He announced his conversion to Islam, marriage to a Muslim lady, and having a baby girl. He mentioned that he didn't want his personal life to come out in public and he wished to announce the same at the right time.

As far as Vivian's participation in Bigg Boss 17 is concerned, we got in touch with him but he remained unavailable to comment until the filing of this article.

