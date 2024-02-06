EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ankita Lokhande opens up about BB 17 trauma and post-show relationship with her husband

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, concluded with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner of Season 17. Munawar defeated finalists Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra for the victory. Ankita Lokhande’s elimination was a big shocker for many, including her fans, family members, and even Salman Khan.

In an exclusive interview, Ankita talked about her experience in the Bigg Boss house and shared insights about her fears and upcoming plans. In the interview, Ankita discussed how challenging it is to move on from the tough times in the Bigg Boss house. She said, 'It feels like coming out of the trauma of what happened in Big Boss is very difficult. It will take a lot of time to come out because many things have happened in that house. But I am very sure that with the help of family and strong support, we will recover soon.'

During the conversation, Ankita was questioned about her relationship with Vicky post-Bigg Boss. She mentioned that although they had some disagreements, they quickly resolved them. Ankita believes that disagreements are normal between husband and wife, and it is the same for them. She shared that their relationship was good even during the show, though it may not have appeared that way. Ankita expressed that upon returning home, their relationship has become even better.

When asked about the fun moments that used to happen but were unfortunately overshadowed in the edited episodes, where only arguments were highlighted, Ankita responded, “In my opinion, Bigg Boss has consistently been inclined towards showcasing conflicts. Nevertheless, I consider it an integral aspect of the show. Drama entertains people – who doesn't crave entertainment? So, if viewers prefer witnessing conflicts in the name of entertainment, it's beyond our control. Perhaps, these aspects weren't as prominently showcased, but they are genuine facets of real life.”

Another highly talked-about moment was Ankita’s mother-in-law’s entry into the Bigg Boss house, which added a new layer of drama to the show. In one of the controversial moments, Vicky’s mom was seen targeting Ankita for kicking her son.

After Bigg Boss, Ankita caught up with friends from the industry and even hosted a party, where some fellow contestants from the reality show made an appearance. Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vicky in 2021, and the duo faced challenges in the reality show. They frequently engaged in conflicts in the house, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

