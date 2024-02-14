Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain got immense popularity with their stint in Bigg Boss 17. The duo were among the most talked about contestants on the show. The married couple faced a lot of allegations and their entire marriage was questioned on national television. However, despite all the setbacks, the duo faced the test of time and emerged winners.

In a Valentine's Day special segment with Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain played fun games and also revealed details about each other. Read on to know more.

Ankita Lokhande revealed a moment when Vicky Jain got emotional

As Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain played the How Well You Know Your Partner? game with Pinkvilla, we asked them about a favorite memory of each other. Ankita revealed that Vicky's favorite memory with her would be their wedding day. She revealed that Vicky was teary-eyed seeing her as a bride. Vicky agreed and mentioned that the day was quite special for him. Talking about Ankita, Vicky mentioned that her favorite memory from the relationship was when they lifted the Smart Jodi Trophy.

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's loved-up interview here-

What did Ankita and Vicky wear on their first date?

Starting the fun game, we asked the beautiful couple about what their partners wore on their first date. While Ankita looked confident with her answer, Vicky did a little guessing. The Manikarnika actress replied that her then-boyfriend wore a black t-shirt and denim. Jain answered that Lokhande wore a black evening gown.

Ankita was glad that Vicky knew the answer. They also recalled clicking a picture in the outfit while Vicky remarked that everyone should click pictures.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's favorite movies

Answering the question, Vicky and Ankita both took a while to think and wrote Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. They also shared that they have similar tastes in terms of movies and music.

Do Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain remember their wedding date?

When asked about the same, Ankita and Vicky both were confident with their answers. Vicky quipped that the wedding date is something he remembers however, he isn't sure about other dates. Ankita wrote her answer on 14th December 2021 while Vicky forgot their wedding year.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on their star signs

The couple had a fun banter regarding the same as Vicky was clueless about it. Ankita gave him hints like 'fire' and 'Dhanush' which made Vicky answer Sagittarius. However, he didn't get the point while Ankita got ahead in the competition.

When asked about each other's favorite colors, Ankita wrote Black while Vicky guessed as White; the Pavitra Rishta actress announced it as the right answer.

On what topic would Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fight over?

Answering the question about each other, Ankita Lokhande wrote Disrespect as Vicky can't take disrespect and would quarrel about the same. Vicky didn't understand the question right and replied Party. Ankita made him understand that she would be most angry if he didn't give her time and attention. Vicky agreed to the same.

While Ankita Lokahnde won the round, they continued playing other fun games with Pinkvilla. Check out their interview link above.

