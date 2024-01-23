EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya shares thoughts on Ankita and Vicky’s relationship

In a shocking turn of events, Isha Malviya got evicted last weekend from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The youngest contestant on the show gave her best and her eviction came as a shock to every contestant as well as the viewers. After her eviction, Isha Malviya sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. She addressed one of the most talked about aspects inside the Bigg Boss 17 house- Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship issues.

Isha Malviya on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship

Isha Malviya is the only contestant who has been close to Ankita and Vicky since the very beginning. She was also one of the first persons Ankita went to to share her issues with Vicky. Since she had seen them up close, we asked her who was right and who was wrong in their problems. To this, Isha shared, “Mujhe kafi baar Vicky bhai sahi lagte hain, aur kafi baar Ankita ji bhi sahi lagti hain. (Sometimes, I felt Vicky was right, and sometimes Ankita was).

She continued, "I could really connect to Ankita ji as a girl. Jab wo attention ka division ho jaati hain, toh ladkiya itni soft and sensitive hoti hain ki usko fark padhna shuru ho jata hain. (When the attention that you used to get is divided, then it starts making a difference to girls) So, I feel she is not wrong to feel this way inside the house.”

Further, talking about the Bigg Boss 17 couple, Isha believes that both of them should start working on it to sort out the differences. She added, "But Ankita ji should also understand that Vicky bhai needs to focus on his game, and maintain relationships with the other contestants. Kyunki ghar mein aab zyada log hain nahi toh wo kissse baatein karenge? Wo ghar mein already itna mental pressure hain ki aap akele baithoge toh aur daldal mein ghuste jaoge. Toh wo possible nahi hain, toh mujhe lagta hain ki aab un dono ko sort karna padhega jo bhi hain. Thoda sa Vicky bhai bhi samjhe, thoda sa Ankita ji bhi samjhe (Not many people are inside the house, so with whom would she talk? There's already so much mental pressure and if you sit alone, you let your thoughts take the better of you. So, I think both of them should sort it out.)"

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky had some major differences inside the house. They even talked about getting divorced and taking the final step after exiting the house. Their family members also expressed disappointment over their behavior.

