EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy talks about strained friendship with Divine, 'Isme unhi ka nuksaan hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has concluded with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. The first runner-up's position was secured by rapper Naezy. Pinkvilla got in touch with Naezy for a detailed interview wherein he spoke at length about life after Bigg Boss and his bond with Sana Makbul. We also asked him about his bestie Vivian Divine and Naezy revealed that the duo are not in contact.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy on his friendship with Divine

When asked about his friendship with Divine, Naezy said, "Humlog ki bhi dosti bahot achi thi, hai abhi bhi. Matlab abhi woh kaha hai pata nahi. Uski koi khabar nahi mil rahi hai. Hamari koi baat nahi ho rahi hai. Aur jab mujhe support karna chaiye tha uss time bhi koi message nahi aaya, call nahi aaya."

Take a look at the entire video interview of Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy here:

(We were good friends, we are still. I mean, I don't know where is he now, haven't heard about him in a while. And when I needed his support, he was not around.)

Naezy on the kind of friend he is to others

Naezy said, "Mujhe kuch narazgi nahi hai lekin, meri dosti bahot real rehti hai, ab toh sabko pata hi hai ki jab mai kisi ko dost maanta hu toh aakhri dum tak mai usko defend karta hu, uske liye khada rehta hu. Meri dosti toh waisi hi hai par agar saamne waala koi efforts nahi daal raha hai toh mai phir kuch kar hi nahi sakta hu."

(I don't have complaints. My friendships are always very real. I make sure to defend my friends and I stick around my friends till the end. That's how my friendship is but if the other person is not making any efforts, I can't help it."

The Bigg Boss OTT 3's first runner-up added, "Aur agar iss khaas dosti ko badawa nahi diya jaa raha hai toh issme unhi ka nuksaan hai. Mai toh dosti mey nuksan fayda dekhta nahi hu, mai real dosti karta hu. (And if he doesn't want to maintain this special friendship than he is at a loss. I don't see any gains from friendship.)

Naezy on wanting to improve his relationship with Divine

Naezy said, "Kya horaha hai woh mujhe bhi nahi pata. Agar mauka milega toh mai apne rishte ko phir se sudaaruga. Phir se mauka duga.. Jaise maine hamesha kiya, apne doston ko mauka diya aur kisi ke bhadkawe mey aaya nahi, kisi ki nahi suna, sirf apne dil ki suna."

(I don't know what's happening. But if I get a chance, I'd like to straighten my relationships. I will give chances. I have always given chances to my friends. I haven't been manipulated ever and always followed my heart).

Naezy further added, "Mujhe koi shikayat nahi hai par mai yeh bhi kahuga ke sahi waqt par doston ko ek dusre ka saath dena chaiye. Aur agar kisi reasons se woh nahi ho paye aur aapko kai mauke diye gaye ho aur har baar aapko yehi mile toh ek had ke baad insaan sochne lagta hai ke yaar phir mai kyu karu, mai itna bhi bhola nahi hu k usko itna samjhta hu."

(I don't have any complaints as such but I'd like to add that in friendship, people should support each other and if that's not happening and the other person keeps giving them chances but still the behavior is not improved, then after a point of time, one stops making efforts too and thinks they're not naive to be the only one wanting to not take signals.)

Naezy on leaving things on God

Naezy concluded, "Maine chod diya hai woh ishwar par. Jisne sahi kiya hai uske saath sahi hoga, jisne galat kiya hai uske saath galat hoga toh mai iss pe zyaada bolna nahi chahuga."

(I have left everything in God's hand. Whoever has been right will get positive rewards and those who have wronged me will be wronged too. I don't want to say much about this).

During his stay in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Naezy made strong bonds with Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Sana Sultan. He was cordial with Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey while he had a major fight with Lovekesh Kataria and a few arguments with Shivani Kumari.

As Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy, she shared her trophy with BFF Naezy.

