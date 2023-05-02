EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Does Bigg Boss give boost to your career? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drops truth bombs

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary needs no introduction! The actress is all over the news post her stint in Bigg Boss 16 and is loved by the viewers. In the controversial reality show, Priyanka won many hearts with her down-to-earth and genuine behavior. She was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Not only this, but after her tenure in the Salman Khan-led show, Priyanka s riding high on success, and reportedly she has been offered numerous projects including films.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on life after Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss has undoubtedly been a career maker for several celebrities, and there are no second thoughts about it! In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares how her life has been after her stint in Bigg Boss 16 and reveals if it has proved to be beneficial for her professionally. The actress adds, "When I came out of Bigg Boss house, the situation was quite different compared to when I went inside the house. After Bigg Boss, I received immense love from fans, and I was also approached for good work. So things have definitely changed after Bigg Boss."

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's full interview here-

Speaking more about it, the Udaariyaan actress added, "So there is a confession. Before participating in Bigg Boss, I was a little skeptical and worried about how my image would look and whether I would get work or not. But now I think I made the correct decision about participating in Bigg Boss. Now everything is changed, and work-wise also I have got many benefits after Bigg Boss. Earlier, it was like we pitched and approached people, but now we get opportunities. Luckily, I feel good about it that I took the decision of doing Bigg Boss."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

From 2016-2020, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did several Punjabi music videos such as Babbu Mann, Hanju, and more. The actress also acted in several Hindi movies such as Pending Love, Lateef to Laden, and more. She became a well-known actress after her stint in Gathbandhan wherein she essayed the role of Sejal Parekh. However. Priyanka rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. She was last seen in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16.

