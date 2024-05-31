Karan Kundrra needs no introduction. He has been a part of the entertainment world for over ten years, charming audiences with his versatile performances as an actor, host, and mentor. Pinkvilla celebrated Karan Kundrra's journey in the industry in our all-new show Behind The Sucess. In the interview, Kundrra was his candid best and spoke at length about the advantages and disadvantages of the industry, his career, his girlfriend Tejaaswi Prakash, and more.

In the chat Karan revealed about an incident wherein a person tried to sabotage an opportunity that was coming his way. Read on to know more.

Karan Kundrra on his opportunity being sabotaged

In an exclusive video interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revealed that he was supposed to get an interesting offer for a project. However, during the internal talks, someone told the makers that he wasn't available, without even asking him. He mentioned that the person wanted his talent to sign the project and thus he lied to the makers stating that Kundrra had date issues.

Take a look at the entire interview with Karan Kundrra here:

Since Kundrra has been in the industry for a long time and knows people around, the head of that project called him for some other work and mentioned not being able to have him on board because of his date issues. He added, "I was like what? Who gave you this information? Did my agency or my manager or anybody from my side told you? They were also new to the TV circuit. So, that happened, and I just realized that they just wanted to push their talent and thus they said that and the makers bought it."

He said, "Bahot logon ne bahot koshishe ki hai, but I'm still here, in whatever capacities."

Karan Kundrra on the dark side of the showbiz world

Karan Kundrra also discussed the negative aspects of the entertainment industry and expressed gratitude for not experiencing the darker side. Nevertheless, he has encountered instances where people have spoken ill of him and attempted to damage his reputation. On a positive note, he acknowledged the presence of kind-hearted individuals in the industry who may even be seen as competitors.

He added, "You should compete. I really respect an enemy who has that in him to fight with me. Chal ladey maza aayega. Mai shaam ko baithuga bhi uske saath (I might sit with that person in the evening). That is the competition that I admire and it is there too. They are nice people. If something bad happens to you, they'll feel hurt too."

Karan Kundrra highlighted the tendency of people to point out flaws in others instead of reflecting on themselves. When things don't go as planned, they tend to shift blame to external factors like the script, the writing, or the promotion. He stressed the importance of self-reflection.

In our detailed interview, Karan Kundrra also spoke about his unplanned first opportunity as an actor, his father's teachings, finding love in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and much more. Check out the interview for the unfiltered conversation with the actor.

