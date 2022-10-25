EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kritika Kamra on facing prejudices while making shift from TV to web, films: It was difficult

After playing memorable characters in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Kritika Kamra forayed into the films and web space with Mitron, Tandav and the recently released, Hush Hush. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on the prejudices she faced while making this shift. “Just I think the way TV actors are looked at, by the industry, in the industry. That was something which took me a long time to get out of that mould, but I can say that I have. The kind of stuff that I am doing now, and am getting to do now, I can safely say that my horizons have widened, and the TV image is no longer a problem,” says Kritika.

She shares that she purposely stayed away from the stereotypical image. “I stayed away from that, and it was very difficult to be honest. I mean I did everything on TV - fiction, non-fiction, hosting - different kinds of things, but I did not want to be a part of any regressive content. I did not want to do things that I don’t believe in, or I would not like watching. So I did stay away from that stereotypical image but still because some of my shows were really popular so people knew me, and ‘you are over exposed because you have been on TV’,” says Kritika.