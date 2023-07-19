EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shafaq Naaz reveals she slipped into acute depression post grandmom's demise

Shafaq Naaz, a popular TV actress, is recognized for her roles in shows like Mahabharat, Chidiya Ghar, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and more. She is the sister of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naazz and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan. All three siblings are well-known in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Shafaq sat to talk about her carer, family, and her relationship with her siblings.

Falaq Naaz on her bond with her grandmother

Shafaq Naaz calls her grandmother Ammi. She has always been close to her, and her grandmother raised her. She used to stay in Meerut with her grandmother and later moved to Mumbai for her career. Shafaq's grandmother passed away 8 years ago. Till then, they used to stay together. It may come as a surprise to many fans that Shafaq slipped into acute depression for two years after losing her grandmother. Talking about the phase, she recalled, "Honestly when I think about that phase of my life, I go blank. I have no idea because Ammi ko khona was my biggest fear. Mein uske baarein mein zyada baat nahi karti hu because pinch hota hain wo. It was horrible." With tears in her eyes, Shafaq further adds that when she came to Mumbai, she didn't talk to her ammi much as she used to miss her.

Watch the full interview with Shafaq Naaz here:

Shafaq Naaz recalls the last conversation with her grandmother

Falaq Naazz's sister shared that she would never come to terms with the fact that her ammi left this world. "I don't talk about her lot because I can't control my emotions well," shared Shafaq. Recalling the last conversation she had with her grandmother, the actress shared, "The last time I spoke with her was when I was on the sets of Chidiya Ghar. I called her and she was watching the show and she said 'Mereko show dekhney do.' That was the last time I spoke to her and... (her voice breaks down as she wipes her tears)"

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli sets hearts racing in bold backless denim-on-denim look