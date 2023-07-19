EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shafaq Naaz opens up about her marriage being called off; 'Family was the problem'

Shafaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. The beautiful actress rose to fame with Mahabharata and Chidiya Ghar. Shafaq is the sister of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz who is also working in Indian television. Not many are aware that Shafaq Naaz was all set to get married. However, due to unforeseen reasons, her wedding was called off. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shafaq Naaz opened up about the reason behind the cancellation of her marriage.

Shafaq Naaz reveals why her wedding was called off

In the latest interview with Pinkvilla, popular actress Shafaq Naaz spoke in detail about the reason behind the cancellation of her marriage. Shafaq shared that the marriage was not exactly called off but it has been postponed for the time being. The Mahabharata fame further revealed why her wedding was postponed and said, “There were some disagreements between her partner’s family and her, hence, I did not want her marriage to take place in a negative environment’’. Shafaq explained how for her, she cannot get married when people around her are not happy. The actress further mentioned how marriage is a big deal for her.

Shafaq later shared, “I am in a long-distance relationship with my partner for 3 years and we mutually took this decision after witnessing the disagreements between our families.” She added, “I have seen so much in the past that all of this is normal for me.” Shafaq mentioned she is glad to have a partner who never judged her about anything.

During the interview, when Shafaq was asked if Sheezan Khan’s controversy affected her relationship, she reacted and denied to the same. The actress said, “No, it did not and I will never ever let somebody be part of my life who judges me for a difficult phase in my life.”

Shafaq Naaz work front

Shafaq Naaz is known for her shows Mahabharata and Chidiya Ghar. She also was a part of the web series X or Y. The actress last appeared in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Falaq also did a cameo in the 2016 comedy film Guest in London. She even made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and shared some important advice with her sister Falaq Naaz.

