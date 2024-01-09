EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky Jain's mother on Ankita Lokhande's insecurity with his closeness with Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 is reaching its last month, and the dynamics between the contestants are always shifting. As the housemates continue to have intense arguments, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are married, have a fluctuating relationship inside the house. The family week is just around the corner, and Vicky Jain's mother recently had an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Vicky Jain's mom shares her thoughts on his closeness with Mannara Chopra

Since Bigg Boss 17 is all set to bring the family members of the contestants inside the house to encourage them, Vicky Jain's mother also went in. She spent time with her son and daughter-in-law, Ankita Lokhande.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Vicky Jain’s mother, “What are your thoughts on Vicky constantly asking Ankita Lokhande to distance herself from Munawar Faruqui if she doesn't want to see him talking to other female contestants in the house?”

In her reply, she said, “Han sahi baat hai. Jab tum usko chhoot nahi chahti toh tum (Ankita) pehle sudhro (Yes, it is true. If you do not want him to be like this then fix yourself first)"

Watch the full interview here:

Advertisement

His mother further adds, “Dusro ko kuch karne ke bajaay pehle apan ko kuch karna padta hai na. Ki apan sab karte raho, dusra kuch na kare. Aisa thodi niyam hai kuch (Instead of expecting others to do something, we should first do something ourselves, right? It's not the rule that you do everything and don't let others do anything)"

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fight

In the last few episodes, Ankita Lokhande expressed disappointment in Vicky Jain over his friendship with Mannara Chopra. She even asked him whether he liked her and wanted to spend more time with the Zid actress. However, confronting her, Vicky asked her what her issue is.

The Pavitra Rishta fame consistently explained that she was unaware of any particular reason but had problems with his closeness to Mannara Chopra inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Like every other instance, Ankita and Vicky got into an argument and taunted each other.

In the past episode, the couple again got engaged in a brawl and Ankita expressed her urge to hit her husband. Reacting to her behavior, Vicky Jain explained the importance of education. Replying quickly, the actress asked him to find a well-educated girl for himself and apparently regretted her decision to get hitched to Vicky.

After having an argument with him, Ankita went to her room crying. Vicky went to her, but she denied talking to him and opposed any sort of conversation. He said that he had married her and was not her slave. Later, the two made up and hugged each other. Ankita Lokhande even apologized to Mannara Chopra and explained that it was her frustration as she had been feeling alone for the last few days.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s equation inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

Since joining the controversial reality show, the couple has been going through a tough time. Ankita and Vicky frequently argue and express their grievances to one another. While Ankita feels that her husband doesn't pay enough attention to her, Vicky complains about her not allowing him to speak and avoiding conversations.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aoora thinks THIS contestant doesn’t deserve to be inside Bigg Boss 17 house; Any guess?