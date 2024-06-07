EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla calls her journey so far as 'God's divine intervention'

Samridhii Shukla, who plays Abhira in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed that her career so far is nothing but God’s blessings. Though she never thought she would be in the industry, it was destiny that brought her here. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shukla spoke about her journey in the industry, her passion, and more.

Samridhii Shukla on her journey so far in showbiz world

Samridhii Shukla said, "I look at my journey so far as just God's divine intervention. I didn't ever think that I was meant to be here, but one thing led to another, and I'm here, and I feel like I always belonged. I just never thought of it as something I would do. I think it was always meant to be God's blessing."

Take a look at Samridhii Shukla's pictures from sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

As ambitious as her character is on screen, she mentioned that ambition and the drive to excel are very important. Samridhii Shukla added, "Without drive, ambitions, and goals in life, you are not that motivated, and that is why it is very important to have drive for your career."

Samridhii Shukla on balancing other opportunities with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

She said, "I almost try to take every opportunity as it comes. So currently, I am shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30 days a month, 12–13 hours a day, sometimes more, but I try to do as many brand deals and do my recordings because I feel like I am at a spot where I am blessed; everything is coming to me, and I should respect it and try to give time to it. So I try to do that.”

Current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhira confessing her love to Armaan, leaving him in a dilemma about marrying Ruhi. Abhira imagines her future with Armaan and breaks down. As per reports, Armaan will be seen calling off his wedding with Ruhi.

It will be exciting to see whether or not Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) get back together.

