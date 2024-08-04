Friendship Day 2024- 9 Best friends of TV industry; from Jannat Zubair-Shivangi Joshi to Nakuul Mehta-Drashti Dhami

In a world filled with light and glamor, the Hindi TV industry has some amazing friendship bonds we all admire. From going through struggles in life to celebrating milestones together, some friendship bonds have always been an inspiration for viewers.

Their journey filled with tears, laughter, and unforgettable memories has made their bond stronger. In the cutthroat industry, these friendships have grown stronger turning out to be each other’s pillars of strength.

9 Best friends of the TV industry

Let’s explore the 9 best friends of the TV industry who are known for serving major friendship goals.

1. Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi

The best friend duo- Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi first met at an event where they didn’t know much about each other, and later reunited in the Colors show Khatraon Ke Khiladi. In this action show, Jannat and Shivangi formed a strong bond and maintained it even after the show ended.

The duo are often seen visiting each other’s homes and making reels together. They are always there for each other and have been constantly supporting each other’s work, and milestones.

2. Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Karan Wahi

The iconic trio of TV industry Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhajani, and Karan Wahi has been known for defining the bff goals. This trio group entertains and inspires us with their humor and special relationship.

These three besties are often seen partying together, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and have also hosted many shows, and kept the audience interested with their continuous teasing, and humorous statements.

3. Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy

The famous Naagin Jodi, Arjun Bijlani- the popular host and Mouni Roy- the stylish diva, have been good friends for a long back. They are often seen commenting on each other’s posts, attending their family events, and spending great time together. The duo loves pulling each other’s legs and rooting for each other’s success.

4. Surbhi Chandana, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Nehalaxmi Iyer

The group of four friends is always special. The beautiful Surbhi Chandana, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Nehalaxmi Iyer have been close friends since Ishqbaaz days.

Four of them frequently party together, spend time together and are best bridesmaids in each other’s weddings. The group always engages the audience with their crazy videos and banters that reflect their special bond.

5. Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami

College friends- Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami, the most good-looking best friend duo entertain the audience with their cute videos on social media. The duo have been supporting each other since the beginning, and Drashti Dhami was the one who encouraged Nakuul Mehta to pursue his career in the television industry.

This best friend duo keeps sharing some glimpses of their meeting, having fun, and never missing a chance to dance together.

6. Karan Wahi and Asha Negi

Karan Wahi and Asha Negi often call themselves travel buddies. The duo have been close friends for many years, and their strong bond is often seen in their social media posts. Giving major friendship goals, the duo’s photos are filled with happiness, and special moments spent together.

7. Helly Shah and Vidhi Pandya

Helly Shah and Vidhi Pandya share a unique bond that goes beyond the typical friendship. In the competitive TV industry, the duo shares a strong connection and understands each other’s silence, being a priceless gift to each other. Even after days of not talking, the duo have mutual understanding and are always there for each other.

8. Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani

The soon-to-be mom Drashti Dhami shares a beautiful bond with Sanaya Irani. The best friends have been together for years now, and proudly show their camaraderie. Drashti and Sanaya have always got each other’s back, and their friendship is like an open book which we all admire. The best friends always express their love for each other and say that their friendship is unbreakable.

9. Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih

The on-screen sister duo in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are famous for sharing a genuine bond. Though Anjum quit the show, the friendship between them remained the same. The duo keeps reuniting and creating interesting reels making fans go crazy.

From shared giggles to emotional support, these 9 best friends from the TV industry found solace and comfort in each other.

On this friendship day, we celebrate this TV industry's best friends who show that the Hindi TV industry is not only about fights, and controversies but also some beautiful bonds that have been with each other as family, and turning everyday moments into support, and fun.

