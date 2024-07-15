Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma exude elegance and charm in this BTS pic, fans react

In this stunning snapshot from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma exude elegance and charm. Posing together with radiant smiles and stylish attire, the duo captivates viewers with their undeniable chemistry and fashionable presence. Hitesh captioned the post, “Let your love simmer slowly, But burn brightly.”

The pictures might have been taken on the sets of the show since both the actors were dressed as their on-screen characters.

Hitesh and Bhavika exhibit their on-screen chemistry with captivating pictures

In the recent post by Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma, the actress can be seen wearing a black sari adorned with red and orange floral patterns. She has long, dark hair that is styled in loose waves, and she is accessorizing with silver bangles and rings.

Hitesh on the other hand is dressed in a light gray suit with a yellow shirt and matching pocket square. He has a neatly trimmed beard and is looking down at the woman with a gentle expression. Both of them appear to be happy and are standing in front of a backdrop decorated with flowers and greenery.

The pictures are a reflection of Hitesh and Bhavika’s on-screen chemistry and the beautiful and romantic bond between their respective characters Rajat and Savi. The pictures also reflected the friendship and camaraderie that both the actors share behind the lenses.

Take a look at the pictures:

Fans reaction to Hitesh and Bhavika’s pictures

Fans have responded positively to the picture, expressing their admiration and affection for the couple. One comment from "savixcreation" stands out, describing them as the "Best Couple" and using the hashtag "#SaRaj."

This comment, which garnered 170 likes, reflects the general sentiment of adoration and support from the fans, highlighting the couple's charm and the positive impression they leave on their audience. The overall response showcases the fans' enthusiasm and appreciation for the couple's presence and dynamic.

Hitesh Bharadwaj shares his experience working with Bhavika Sharma

Hitesh shared his experience about working with Bhavika Sharma in an interview with India Forum, where he praised Bhavika Sharma after stepping in to replace Shakti Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

He spoke highly of his co-star and their new on-screen partnership. The Choti Sarrdaarni actor discussed the contrasts between their characters, Savi and Rajat. He expressed admiration for Bhavika's youthful spirit and vibrant energy.

The Udaariyaan star also hinted at intense drama in upcoming episodes, mentioning that viewers should stay tuned to see whether Savi and Rajat's misunderstandings will diminish or escalate.

Take a look at Hitesh Bharadwaj’s post:

About Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) is an Indian Hindi drama series that premiered on Star Plus on October 5, 2020. It's available on Disney+ Hotstar and produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

Initially inspired by the Bengali serial Kusum Dola, the original cast included Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. As of June 2024, the main cast features Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Amayra Khurana.

