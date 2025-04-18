Harshad Arora breaks silence on Preetika Rao's 'sleeps with every woman' accusation against him, says '12 years ago...'

Amrita Rao's sister, Preetika Rao, made shocking allegations against her former co-star Harshad Arora, claiming that he is a "man who sleeps with every woman". This sudden allegation of Preetika against Harshad went super viral on social media. This controversy erupted after a fan page uploaded Harshad and Preetika's romantic posts from their show, Beintehaa. After hearing this major accusation against him, Harshad has now slammed Preetika for speaking about a show that was on air 12 years ago.

In a conversation with Etimes TV, Harshad Arora expressed his shock over Beintehaa co-star Preetika Rao's allegations against him. He mentioned being unsure about Preetika's shocking statement and called it "irrelevant." It has been more than 10 years since Beintehaa concluded. Since the show went off air in 2014, Harshad questioned Preetika for suddenly making this statement out of nowhere.

While clarifying this allegation, Harshad Arora also revealed that he has not been in touch with Preetika since Beintehaa went off air. He added, "Yes, we didn't get along during the shoot, but we were always professional. I've never spoken about her personally in public, so I'm surprised and disappointed by such a derogatory statement."

Harshad disclosed hearing that some other person is handling Preetika Rao's account; however, he explained that the actress will be aware of what has happened.

While Preetika is unavailable to comment on this controversy, Harshad accused her of avoiding clarification. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor questioned Preetika's state of mind and said, "This (the show) was almost 12 years ago. Come on, move on. You just can't be Aaliya (Preetika's character in Beintehaa) all the time and be in that zone. Get out of the fantasy."

Harshad said Preetika's comment was "unnecessary and uncalled for." The actor shared how his wife, Muskaan Rajput, has been "understanding," thus, this controversy didn't affect their marital life. He even said that he is in a good space currently.

Speaking about the show, Beintehaa aired from December 30, 2013, to November 21, 2014. Preetika played Aaliya, whereas Harshad essayed Zain in the show.

