Holi 2025: Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, and others celebrate festival's colorful spirit with loved ones

It's finally the day to celebrate colors, and the spirit of Holi is in the air! Holi not only signifies the victory of good over evil but is also observed to celebrate the love between Lord Krishna and Radha. This festival is one of the biggest celebrations in India. Today, several celebrities from the television industry have wished their fans on this special occasion and shared glimpses of their Holi celebrations, which are truly unmissable.

From Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa celebrating Holi with her crew members to Gautam Rode enjoying the festival with his family and Shehnaaz Gill sending wishes to her fans, take a look at how these celebrities are basking in the joy of the occasion.

Rupali Ganguly

On March 13, Rupali Ganguly, who is busy shooting for Anupamaa, celebrated Holi on the sets with her team. The actress is seen drenched in red and even complains about how her team made her look unrecognizable. Showing her pet Coffee, who stays on Anupamaa's set, Rupali even asked her fans not to put colors on pets, as it's harmful for them.

Shivangi Joshi

A few minutes back, Shivangi Joshi shared some snaps of her Holi celebration. The actress is celebrating the festival of colors with her family. In these snaps, the Joshi family is decked up in white outfits in order to enjoy the beauty of colors in bright attire. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "Happy Holi from mine to yours!"

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is all smiles as she celebrates Holi with her mother. Dressed in white outfits, Shehnaaz and her mother look happy as they extend Holi wishes. In the caption of this post, Shehnaaz wrote, "Celebrate colors, spread happiness! Happy Holi!"

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh, the new parents in town, have also extended wishes to their beloved fans. While their newborn is still little, the two celebrate this festival with colors. Sharing their beautiful candid snaps, the actress wrote, "Aap sabhi ko holi ki bohot saari pyaar bharu shubhkamnayein."

Gautam Rode

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have the cutest company to celebrate Holi. The couple and their twin babies are all set to get soaked in colors. Gautam uploaded a few snaps with Pankhuri, Radhya, Raditya and his mother. Sharing this post, Pankhuri wrote, "Happy Holi."

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Holi!