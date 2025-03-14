Celebrity MasterChef EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Khanna reveals how he will celebrate Holi this year; opens up about future professional plans

Gaurav Khanna, who is currently seen on Celebrity MasterChef, has been impressing fans with his culinary skills. As we celebrate Holi today (March 14), the actor exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and shared his excitement about celebrating this festival. He even recalled his childhood memories, revealed his plans for this year's Holi and spilled about his professional plans. Excerpts from the interview are below:

1- How are you planning to celebrate Holi this year?

I’m hoping to celebrate Holi with my family this year, if everything falls into place and all my shoots are wrapped up. There are a few things lined up, but the plan is to go back to Kanpur and celebrate with them. I haven’t been able to celebrate Holi with them for the past 2-3 years or more, so I’m really looking forward to it.

2- Any special memory associated with this festival?

Holi is one of my favourite festivals. Coming from Kanpur, I’ve always enjoyed celebrating it. From childhood through my school days, I played Holi every year. I come from a joint family, and I used to celebrate the festival with my cousins and elders. It was always a big affair because, in Kanpur, Holi lasts for at least 3-4 days, if not longer.

Schools would be closed for at least two days. It was so much fun! I have so many memories of playing with water balloons, like every kid does. I still enjoy playing Holi and even celebrate it in Mumbai. It’s such a fun festival, and I look forward to it every year.

3- Is there anything in particular planned for the Holi celebration on Celebrity MasterChef sets?

Yes, there’s a special Holi-themed episode. I had a blast shooting for the episode, and I am sure viewers will enjoy it as much as we enjoyed shooting for it. We danced, played a little Holi, and got our clothes covered in colours.

I had to stop myself from getting too much colour on my face because I didn’t want to end up looking like a rainbow for the entire episode. But the Holi lover in me couldn’t resist, and we had a great time. We focused on creating Holi special sweets and dishes.

4- Is there a Holi menu that you are planning to prepare at home this time?

The team that trained all of us before the show has done an incredible job, and I never expected we’d do so well. Each of us have become better cook. I’ve always been a foodie and loved eating, but now, after Celebrity MasterChef, I see food in a completely new light. When I go home, my family will definitely push me to cook something. It’ll have to be something quick because I don’t want to miss out on the fun of playing Holi with them.

5- After Celebrity MasterChef ends, is there anything else in the pipeline?

After Celebrity MasterChef, I plan to take a break and reassess my skills, looking for new directions I haven't explored yet. After my last show, I took some time off and then ended up on Celebrity MasterChef, which was something none of us expected — not even me or my fans.

My career has always been about stepping outside my comfort zone. Sometimes things go well, sometimes not so much, but I keep trying. As an artist, it’s important to be versatile and explore new things.

Prior to Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna was a part of the hit fictional show, Anupamaa.

