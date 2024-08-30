Shweta Tiwari is flawless at 43; actress’ latest PICS make netizens say ‘Mommy is ageing backwards’

Television queen Shweta Tiwari has once again captured the hearts of her fans with her latest social media post, where she looks effortlessly chic and youthful. The actress, known for her ageless beauty, shared a series of pictures yesterday (August 29), showcasing her casual yet stunning style. Fans flooded the comment section with praise, admiring her radiant appearance and ability to defy age.

In the photos, Shweta Tiwari can be seen donning a casual white T-shirt with a baggy fit, featuring a graphic that reads "LOVE YOURSELF." She paired the relaxed tee with grey straight pants, creating a simple yet stylish look that exudes comfort and confidence. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress left her wavy hair open. Her makeup-free glow and minimalistic approach to beauty drew admiration from netizens, who couldn’t stop praising her youthful appearance.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's post here:

One picture that stood out in the series is a close-up selfie, where Shweta’s radiant skin takes center stage. With no makeup except for a hint of lip gloss, the actress smiles at the camera, flaunting her flawless complexion and natural beauty. The simplicity of her look, coupled with her radiant smile, left fans in awe, sparking a flood of comments praising the natural beauty.

Netizens couldn’t help but admire how the 43-year-old continues to look as youthful as ever. One fan wrote, "Mommy is mommyiengg, ageing backwards!" Another fan showed admiration, commenting, "Shweta Tiwari beat age!" "So young! Gorgeous as always," wrote another.

Despite being a mother and a veteran in the television industry, Shweta Tiwari continues to impress with her fashion choices and youthful glow, proving that age is just a number. With every post on social media, her fans are left to wonder how this ageless beauty maintains herself. The actress, who is currently busy with Aapka Apna Zakir, has also been told that she looks younger than her daughter, Palak Tiwari.

Zakir Khan's show marks Tiwari's return to the television screen and also features Rithvik Dhanjani, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as special entertainers.

