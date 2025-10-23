Bigg Boss 19, October 22, Episode Highlight: Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar's full-blown showdown, 4 contestants get nominated

Bigg Boss 19, October 22, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Abhishek Bajaj and Kunickaa Sadanand lock horns over house duties. Farrhana Bhatt instigates Neelam, and they lose cool with each other. The Bhojpuri actress, angry, gives up making food. Their simple disagreement turns into a full-blown showdown. Neelam tells Farrhana ‘Tu aurat bhi nahi hai.’

Malti Chahar questions Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s relationship

In the bedroom area, Malti Chahar questions Nehal and Baseer Ali about their relationship status. “Tell me, do you have a girlfriend or boyfriend, or are you just friends?” Malti asked. In a fit of rage, Nehal and Malti come close and shout at each other.

Later, Malti leaves the conversation and calls Shehbaz Badesha a ‘joker.’ In the bedroom area, they start taunting again. Later, Bigg Boss wishes everyone Happy Diwali and then announces about giving housemates 120 percent ration for the week. Malti says that she won't prepare food if Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, and Farrhana Bhatt come to the kitchen and fight with her. So, Neelam informs the housemates about it.

A few moments later, Malti quits making puri after Nehal comes into the kitchen. Neelam requests Malti to resume her work. Meanwhile, Farrhana intervenes and engages in a heated spat with Malti. Both exchanged pointed remarks at each other. After Malti returns to her duties, the Laila Majnu actress starts poking her. Ashnoor Kaur asks the latter not to do so.

Nehal Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt’s friendship ends

Kunickaa gets emotional as she misses her kids on Diwali. Shehbaz hugs her and tries to console the veteran actress. On the other hand, Farrhana and Nehal get into a meaningful conversation as they discuss their dynamics.

The next moment, the former breaks her friendship with Nehal, saying, “I can't lose my peace. Don't do anything for me. Don't keep me as your priority anywhere.” Listening to her, Nehal gets teary-eyed and goes into the bathroom. When Nehal tells it to Baseer, the latter comments that Farrhana always wanted to do so.

The next day, Neelam expresses disappointment in Tanya for talking to Farrhana. Neelam points out that she has already asked Tanya not to talk to Farrhana, but the social media personality still does so. Further, the nomination task unfolds. Gaurav, Baseer, Nehal, and Pranit get nominated.

The episode ends.

