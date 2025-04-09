'Kaala jaadu' to sharing WhatsApp screenshots with Samay Raina: 17 revelations by Apoorva Mukhija on India's Got Latent Controversy

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to r*pe and abuse.

Apoorva Mukhija was all over the internet after her appearance on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent. After receiving a lot of criticism for the statements she made on the show, she went missing in action on social media. But finally, The Rebel Kid decided to tell her story in her own words. A while ago, on April 9, 2025, she took to her YouTube channel and dropped a video, sharing her side of the story. In the clip, she made some shocking revelations.

17 revelations by Apoorva Mukhija on India's Got Latent controversy:

Apoorva Mukhija started her YouTube video by sharing about the moment she met Samay Raina and how she ended up being a part of the show.

1. She declared that it was her dream to be part of India's Got Latent. “Mera sapna hai Latent karna. Mai toh Latent jaanevaali hun,” she stated.

2. But since she didn’t get a call from Samay for the longest time, she thought to herself, “I don't think I can manifest what I want. I don't think God loves me.”

3. The social media personality stated she is completely delusional and has “Nill Batte Sannata level self-respect.”

4. In the clip, she also shared screenshots of her short conversation with Samay Raina on WhatsApp chats after he asked her to be part of the episode in question.

5. Mid-conversation, she took a moment to apologize to all the people she hurt with her statements. “I am very sorry. I should have been more mindful of my words. I have learned my lesson and I promise I will do better going forward,” she expressed.

6. After things blew up and an FIR was registered against her, her manager notified her that for the next 2-3 months, she might not get any work.

7. Then Apoorva hired lawyers to get her out of trouble. But they were also convinced, “Galti toh hai tumhari. (You are at fault.)”

8. After things went out of hand, she finally accepted defeat.

9. At the police station, she used her mind and asked her friend to wear her pink hoodie, mask, and sunglasses and hold the lawyer's hand in order to bluff the media stationed outside.

10. Even though she was convinced that she had disappointed her family, they stood by her making her realize that this controversy brought her closer to them.

11. The next thing she did was to flee to Udaipur like a criminal in a mask in 1 hour.

12. “Tu famous ho gayi hai, yeh sab hota rehta hai, be strong,” said her father.

13. The influencer went on to reveal that she would have sleep paralysis.

14. The digital creator also divulged that she took help from a tarot card reader who told her “Aapke upar kala jaadu hua hai (Someone has done black magic on you.)” Interestingly, she was convinced too.

15. The overwhelming negative led her to harm herself. “I still have scars,” she stated.

16. According to Apoorva, she was slut-shamed by her relatives.

17. That’s not it, she also received r*pe threats.

Apoorva Mukhija started her YouTube video by sharing about the moment she met Samay Raina and how she ended up being a part of the show. For context, Apoorva Mukhija found herself in the soup when her remark about her private part on the show backfired. After receiving excessive hate and threats online, the social media personality deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, reveals receiving r*pe, ac*d attack threats amid India's Got Latent controversy