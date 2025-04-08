Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, reveals receiving r*pe, ac*d attack threats amid India's Got Latent controversy

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to r*pe and abuse.

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, was all over the news after India's Got Latent controversy. Apoorva and all the other panel members faced scrutiny after their appearance on the show India's Got Latent. Ever since the row began, the influencer has been away from social media. Now, finally, Apoorva has broken her silence on the hate comments, death and r*pe threats that she has been receiving.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Apoorva Mukhija uploaded screenshots of r*pe and death threats. In the shared screenshots, the inhumane comments which people left on her posts and DMs when she was inactive can be seen. While some were grave r*pe threats, others were even worse, threatening with an acid attack following the remarks she made on the show.

The cruel comments that Apoorva shared were not even a fraction of what she had received. Writing in the caption, she said, “and that’s not even 1%." From character shaming to r*pe threats and acid attack threats, Apoorva was bombarded by these disturbing comments.

Take a look at Apoorva Mukhija's post here-

Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is known for her vlogs. She has built a huge fan base of over 3 million followers on Instagram. The digital creator recently deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone on Instagram. In one of the two Instagram posts, Apoorva announced her powerful comeback with the post, "Don't take away the story from the storyteller."

After Apoorva shared the posts on Instagram, fans and other social media creators extended their support to her for handling the situation with courage. While Apoorva announced her return on Instagram, many are still waiting to see her vlogs and content.

For the uninformed, Apoorva Mukhija landed in controversy after her comment on vagina on India's Got Latent backfired. Apart from Apoorva, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and others also landed in trouble after their appearance on Samay Raina's show

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

