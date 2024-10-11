Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Aamir Khan’s comment ‘Tab janam hua tha angry young man ka’ leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

It’s Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday today. The megastar will have a birthday special episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 to celebrate this joyous occasion. As special guests, Aamir Khan and his son, Junaid Khan, will be seen on the show. The recent promo from the episode has dropped a glimpse of Junaid Khan’s interaction with Amitabh Bachchan about his mother.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid asks Big B, "Teji ji ke baare mein humein zyada kuch pata nahi hai (We don't know much about Teji ji)." To this, Amitabh Bachchan replies with an anecdote from his childhood. He says, "Ek din main rote hue gaya aur unse kaha ki maa doston ne maara. Toh maa ne kaha 'unko maar kar ke wapas aao.' Humne fir itna maara un sab ko (One day I went to maa crying and told her that my friends had beaten me. She asked me to back and beat them too.)"

Hearing this, Aamir Khan jokes, “Tab janam hua tha angry young man ka.” In response, Amitabh Bachchan laughs out.

Check out one of the promos from the episode here:

In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan will also be heard singing the famous track Rang Barse from Silsila. On the other hand, to honour Big B, Aamir Khan danced to Jooma Chumma upon entering the stage. In response, Big B hugs him to welcome him to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

For the unversed, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 82nd birthday today. The actor who has delivered the biggest Bollywood hits of all time continues to be actively involved in the film industry. Just before resuming his role as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he was featured in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Talking about the superstars, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in a few films despite being in the industry for so long. They were seen in Bombay Talkies and Thugs of Hindostan. In Aamir Khan's 2001 film, Lagaan, Amitabh Bachchan was the narrator.

