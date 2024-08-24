Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan promises to buy THIS to contestant Nisha Raj's dad: 'Hum aapko essi tarah ka...'

The latest episode (August 23) of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 showed student Nisha Raj sitting on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. When he asked her about what she would do with the bonus amount, earned, the young girl replied of gifting shoes to her dad.

It was seen earlier today in Kaun Banega Crorepati, that contestant Nisha Raj had earned a bonus amount of Rs 1,60,000. Bachchan ji asked, "Bonus ka kya kijiega. Yeh mat kahiyega amma ko deh denge. (What will you do with the bonus money? Do not say you will give it to your mother.)"

Nisha replied, "Sir yeh bonus amount se hum papa ko ek shoes gift karna chahte hai kyuki woh public transport mei zyada travel karte hai. Chappal ghis jate hai. Aapke tarah joote gift karna chahti hu."

(Sir, with this bonus amount, I want to gift my father a pair of shoes because he travels a lot by public transport and his shoes wear out. I want to give him shoes like the ones you have.)

Bachchan Sahab the Great was touched by her reply and offered to gift Nisha a pair of shoes for her father. He said, "Papa ke liye aise joote khareedne ki zarorat nai hai. Hum aapko essi tarah ka ek naya joota de denge. Aap apne papa ko de dijiyega."

(There’s no need to buy shoes for your father. I will give you a new pair of shoes like mine. You give them to your father.) For the unversed, the actor dons a pair of white shoes when he hosts the show, which looks super costly.

Talking about Nisha, she has a dream of making a house for her father in Patna. He is a painter and for 24 years, they have been staying in a rented home. Big B who is known to connect with his global fans, had taken note of how Nisha wanted to use the prize money to fulfill the needs of her parents and give them a comfortable life.

When the Paa actor came to know that Nisha's parents did not come to see her play KBC, their work would get hampered, affecting their daily wage earnings. He then said, "Humko aapki baatein sunte dukh hota hai. Haste haste bahut achi baat ki. Yeh bhi kaha ki pitaji, maa ko nai laye, daily kaam ruk jaega aur 400-500 Rs nai kama paenge.

( I feel sad hearing your words. You spoke well while laughing it off, but you also mentioned that if your father and mother don’t come, daily tasks will be disrupted and they won't be able to earn Rs 400-500.)"

