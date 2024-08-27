Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan hails Stree 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi; says he 'learns' a lot from him

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is receiving great response from the audience like every season. In the latest episode of the show, Big B expressed his admiration for Stree 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi and praised his acting prowess.

In yesterday's (August 26) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Mr Amitabh Bachchan questioned a contestant about Pankaj Tripathi's film, Main Atal Hoon. The question was:

Pankaj Tripathi stars as which of these in the film Main Atal Hoon?

A - Sailor

B- A president

C- A prime minister

D- A cricketer

Correct Answer: A prime minister

The contestant (Paras Mani) gives the correct answer to this question and wins Rs. 20,000. Big B shared that the movie was based on Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi essayed his role in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan then mentioned, "Pankaj Tripathi joh hai bohot hi saksham kalakaar hai humari film industry ke. Aur bohot badiya kalakaar hai. Unki jitni filme aati hai hum dekhte hai, unse kuch sikhte hai. Unki kala itni achi hai (Pankaj Tripathi is a capable actor in the industry. He is brilliant. I watch all his films and even learn from him because he is so talented)."

Speaking about Pankaj Tripathi's latest project, the actor impressed the audience with his fabulous acting mettle in Stree 2. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and a few in lead roles. Tripathi's performance received applause from the audience and critics.

For the uninformed, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 has started with the India Challenger Weak. In this challenge, two contestants compete against each other.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has undoubtedly been an iconic show on Indian television. Intellectuals from across India got a golden opportunity to be seated in front of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and win a big amount for proving their excellence.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the popular quiz reality show premiered on August 12, 2024 and has kept audiences engaged since then.

