Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Gashmeer Mahajani doesn't select number for doing stunts; says, 'Bola machi market mei shark banna padega'

Gashmeer Mahajani collected the maximum number of flags in today's episode (August 3) of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. However, he made a sarcastic comment saying that you need to be a shark when you perform the stunts, and not among fellow contestants.

Well, today's episode began with Rohit Shetty mentioning that the contestants would be given two minutes to do the stunt. He also gave them the choice to select on numbers they wanted to do the stunt. Gashmeer Mahajani did the best in the stunt and collected 7 flags in total and said, "Kisi ne bola machi market mei shark banna padega. Mere khayal se shark waha pe banna chahiye (Someone said you need to become a shark in a fish market. In my opinion, you should become a shark there.)"

Gashmeer also said, "Jab maine number nai chuna toh kisi ne kaha ki tu nnunber kyu nai chuna. Maine kaha bahut machi market laga hua hai. Kaha mei usmei number chunu (When I didn't choose a number, someone asked me why I didn't pick one. I said it felt like a chaotic fish market. How could I choose a number in that?)"

Talking about the stunt the Singham Again director had explained, "Humne ek rig banaya hua hai. Ek platform pe 11 ke 11 khiladi ek saath khade honge. Beech mei ek swing hai pendulum ke tarah uchal raha hai. Dusre tarak ek aur platform hai. 2 platform aur beech mei. Shalin jara hai ephle. 3, 2,1 pe clock shuru hoga, waqt shuru hoga. Shalin ko jump marna hai uss swing pe, aur phir dusre wale platform pe jump marna hai. Uspe hai flag."

(We have set up a rig. All 11 players will stand together on one platform. In the middle, there's a swing moving like a pendulum. On the other side, there's another platform. Shalin is going first. The clock will start at 3, 2, 1. Shalin has to jump onto the swing and then jump onto the other platform, which has a flag.)

Gashmeer collected 7 flags, while Karan Veer Mehra collected 4 flags, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff collected 3 and 2 flags respectively. The rest of the contestants did not collect a single flag.

