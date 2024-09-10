Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Karanveer Mehra takes dig at Krishna Shroff in Tiger Shroff style over her bond with Abhishek Kumar

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, led by Rohit Shetty, has been in the news for its controversies, friendships and the interesting ensemble of contestants. In the new promo of the stunt-based reality show, Karanveer Mehra, Rohit Shetty and all laughed out over Abhishek Kumar and Krishna Shroff's bond.

Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on their official social media handle. In this new promo, Karanveer Mehra tells everyone that he wants to say something to Krishna Shroff. Remembering Tiger Shroff's dialogue from Heropanti, Karanveer said, "Mere pass Krishna ke liye ek sher hai. Tum mohabbat sachi ho kya, sach much itni achi ho kya, kya sochke choose kiya tha iss gadhe ko, choti bachi ho kya?"

This statement of Karanveer Mehra leaves everyone in splits. Rohit Shetty then asked everyone, "Kitne logo ko lagta hai ki show ke baad Krishna Abhishek ka phone bhi nahi uthayegi." Everyone shows the green sign indicating that Rohit's statment is true.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo here-

When Abhishek also agreed with Rohit's statement, Rohit asked him why he even thought that Krishna Shroff would ignore him after the show. Abhishek stated, "Maine ek comment padha tha, usme likha tha 'Krishna, please stay away from Abhishek. You are very rich, he is very poor.'" This statement left everyone in splits.

The caption of this promo read, "Bomb Alert: Khatron ke beech contestants are dropping some truth bombs."

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shilpa Shinde got evicted after she failed to perform the snake stunt.

Currently, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 stirred social media even before it premiered. Contestant Asim Riaz's clash with makers, Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kumar grabbed eyeballs. Asim burst out in anger after he was lashed out by Rohit Shetty. When Abhishek and Shalin asked him to watch out his behaviour, Asim lost his calm and insulted them and the makers.

Due to his misbehavior, Asim's journey in Rohit Shetty-led show came to an abrupt end. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27.

