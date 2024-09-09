THROWBACK: When Sushant Divgikr mimicked Karishma Tanna after she asked for half cup tea; 'Aayi badi aadha...'

Bigg Boss is an epicenter of controversies, verbal arguments, and physical altercations between contestants. However, this controversial reality show has also provided numerous entertaining moments to the viewers. One such instance happened inside the Bigg Boss 8 house when Sushant Divgikr hilariously mimicked Karishma Tanna and showed her attitude, leaving the actress and other housemates in stitches. So, let us rewind to that moment and see what actually happened!

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 8, Praneet Bhat and Puneet Issar were in the kitchen doing some chores. Meanwhile, the former asked the housemates if they would have tea as he was preparing some. Replying to the same, Karishma Tanna said that she would only prefer to have a cup of tea. Raising an objection, Sushant Divgikr told Praneet, "Nahi, aap banaiye. Extra bachega toh bachega na koi na koi toh piyega hi (No, you make it. If some extra is left someone will obviously drink it)."

Further, mocking Karishma, Sushant said, "Aayi badi aadha cup." His action left Karishma Tanna and Diandra Sores in splits. For the unversed, while Divgikr got evicted a few days after entering the Bigg Boss 8 house, Karishma Tanna emerged as one of the finalists.

The eighth season of this controversial reality show featured Karishma Tanna, Sonali Raut, Upen Patel, Soni Singh, Arya Babbar, Diandra Soares, Sushant Divgikar, Gautam Gulati, Sukirti Kandpal, Praneet Bhat, Natasa Stankovic, Minissha Lamba, Deepshikha Nagpal, Puneet Issar, Pritam Singh, and others.

It premiered on Colors TV on 21 September 2014 and concluded on 3 January 2015. Hosted by Salman Khan, a spin-off of this season was launched and merged with the regular series. The new spin-off format was hosted by Farah Khan as the Dabangg actor had to leave the series due to his filming schedule.

